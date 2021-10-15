Predators, Kraken fans beat up each other in Seattle’s first trip to Nashville

Welcome to the NHL, Kraken fans. Fists were flying Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville where the Seattle Kraken were making their debut east of the Mississippi River and at least one Predators fan was in the mood to drop the gloves.

It’s unclear what started the Thursday night brawl, but as you can see from the two angles, we have a couple of guys who can throw a flurry of punches going at it here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, let’s get down to some analysis. You have to give each guy credit here because Preds fan is giving up the higher ground to the visitor, but the visitor is fully immersed in enemy territory and can receive a cheapshot at any moment. Speaking of cheapshot, how about backwards hat guy coming out of right field to drill Preds fan.

It’s hard to tell how he decided to get involved. Maybe he just had the juices flowing and wanted to hit somebody.

It’s time to put on the investigator gloves and get to the bottom of this one. There has to be some serious context because Kraken fans are two games into the franchise’s existence. It’s not like Preds fan has been waiting his whole life to swing on a guy wearing a Yanni Gourde jersey.