Polish cyclist causes massive pileup at Tour of Flanders: 'I had no intention of causing this'

Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens sustained a broken collarbone as a result of the pileup

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk, who was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders in Belgium on Sunday after he caused a massive pileup while attempting to make a pass, causing injuries to several riders, could face further discipline, according to officials. 

The 23-year-old Team Bahrain Victorious rider was disqualified after he attempted a maneuver in the men’s Tour of Flanders that resulted in Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens sustaining a broken collarbone and a broken leg for British cyclist Ben Turner. 

Filip Maciejuk of Poland competes in the Cycling Road - Men's Individual Time Trial on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022 on August 17, 2022 in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany. 

Filip Maciejuk of Poland competes in the Cycling Road - Men's Individual Time Trial on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022 on August 17, 2022 in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany.  (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

"I’m really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today. I hope all those involved are in good health and safe.This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment," Maciejuk said in a statement on Twitter. 

"I had no intention of causing this. All I can do now is apologize for my mistake and learn from this in the future."

The incident came when Maciejuk was attempting to make a pass on a sidewalk. The path seemingly ended, causing Maciejuk to hit a puddle and quickly veer back into the peloton, bumping into several riders in the process. 

Jenno Berckmoes of Belgium and Team Flanders-Baloise, Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Ag2R Citroën Team, Martin Urianstad Bugge of Norway and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team and the peloton after being involved in a crash during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Men's Elite a 273.4km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium.

Jenno Berckmoes of Belgium and Team Flanders-Baloise, Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Ag2R Citroën Team, Martin Urianstad Bugge of Norway and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team and the peloton after being involved in a crash during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Men's Elite a 273.4km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Jan de Meuleneir - Pool/Getty Images)

While Maciejuk made it out clear, a massive pileup formed behind him 

Wellens took to social media to update his condition. He underwent surgery to repair his collarbone which was "in four pieces." 

Turner suffered a radial fracture to his left arm, according to Team INEOS Grenadiers.

"Sorry again to the peloton, my teammates and the fans," Maciejuk added in another tweet. 

Filip Maciejuk of Poland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Men's Elite a 273.4km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. 

Filip Maciejuk of Poland and Team Bahrain Victorious competes during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Men's Elite a 273.4km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium.  (Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Union Cycliste Internationale coordinator Peter Van Den Abeele said that Maciejuk will be called before the governing body’s disciplinary committee and would likely face further discipline. 

"We want to set an example," he said, via VeloNews. "His maneuver was absolutely [wrong]. You may never jeopardize the safety of your fellow riders." 

