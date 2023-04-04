Polish cyclist causes massive pileup at Tour of Flanders: 'I had no intention of causing this'

Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk, who was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders in Belgium on Sunday after he caused a massive pileup while attempting to make a pass, causing injuries to several riders, could face further discipline, according to officials.

The 23-year-old Team Bahrain Victorious rider was disqualified after he attempted a maneuver in the men’s Tour of Flanders that resulted in Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens sustaining a broken collarbone and a broken leg for British cyclist Ben Turner.

"I’m really sorry for my mistake and causing the crash today. I hope all those involved are in good health and safe.This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment," Maciejuk said in a statement on Twitter.

TRANSGENDER WOMAN FINISHES IN FIRST PLACE AT NEW YORK CITY CYCLING EVENT, SPARKS OUTRAGE

"I had no intention of causing this. All I can do now is apologize for my mistake and learn from this in the future."

The incident came when Maciejuk was attempting to make a pass on a sidewalk. The path seemingly ended, causing Maciejuk to hit a puddle and quickly veer back into the peloton, bumping into several riders in the process.

While Maciejuk made it out clear, a massive pileup formed behind him

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wellens took to social media to update his condition. He underwent surgery to repair his collarbone which was "in four pieces."

Turner suffered a radial fracture to his left arm, according to Team INEOS Grenadiers.

"Sorry again to the peloton, my teammates and the fans," Maciejuk added in another tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Union Cycliste Internationale coordinator Peter Van Den Abeele said that Maciejuk will be called before the governing body’s disciplinary committee and would likely face further discipline.

"We want to set an example," he said, via VeloNews. "His maneuver was absolutely [wrong]. You may never jeopardize the safety of your fellow riders."