Player removed on stretcher during women's Winter Classic game at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A member of the Boston Pride professional women's hockey team has been taken off the ice on a stretcher at the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium.

Denna Laing remained on the ice against the boards behind the goal for several minutes while trainers rushed to help her on Thursday.

Laing is a 24-year-old forward who played at Princeton. The team said she had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the National Women's Hockey League said Laing would be staying overnight. No further information on her condition was available.

The Pride were playing the Montreal Canadiennes in an exhibition at the home of the New England Patriots. The NHL's outdoor game between the Bruins and Canadiens will be held on Friday.