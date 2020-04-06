Pittsburgh Steelers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished 8-8 during the 2019 season.

The Steelers have six picks going into the draft. The Steelers acquired one of their draft picks from the Tennessee Titans.

Last year, the Steelers chose linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick. Bush played in 16 games and recorded 72 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Here are the Steelers’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

Second Round, No. 49 overall

Third Round, No. 102 overall

Fourth Round, No. 124 overall

Fourth Round, No. 135 overall (from TEN via MIA)

Sixth Round, No. 198 overall

Seventh Round, No. 232 overall

Here are some of the Steelers’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Breon Borders, CB (signed from WAS)

Chris Wormley, DE (signed from BAL)

Derek Watt, FB (signed from LAC)

Eric Ebron, TE (signed from IND)

Stefan Wisniewski, OL (signed from KC)

DEPARTURES

Artie Burns, CB (signed with CHI)

B.J. Finney, C (signed with SEA)

Javon Hargrave, DT (signed with PHI)

Nick Vannet, TE (signed with DEN)

Roosevelt Nix, FB (signed with IND)

Sean Davis, S (signed with WAS)

Tyler Matakevich, LB (signed with BUF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Anthony Chickillo, LB

Johnny Holton, WR

Lavon Hooks, DE

Leterrius Walton, DE

Mark Barron, LB