Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison announces transfer decision

Jordan Addison is the latest top transfer to head to USC

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordan Addison announced Tuesday he is transferring from Pittsburgh to USC on Thursday.

Addison’s decision to enter the transfer portal was put under the national spotlight due to the current state of the process and what role name, image and likeness (NIL) has played in those choices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Addison was an All-American and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in his sophomore season at Pittsburgh, with first-round NFL draft pick Kenny Pickett throwing him the football. He thanked the school and coach Pat Narduzzi in his farewell message.

"Winning an ACC championship is ours forever," Addison said. "Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P (Hail to Pitt). I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision. I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC."

ALABAMA'S NICK SABAN REMAINS AGAINST CURRENT NIL SYSTEM, REGRETS SINGLING OUT SCHOOLS

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Addison entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline, which means he won’t have to sit out a season before playing for USC.

The wide receiver reportedly had a relationship with Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC after Lincoln Riley jumped to USC late last year.

Addison had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers makes a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers makes a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USC went 4-8 last season under Clay Helton and interim coach Donte Williams. It was the school’s worst season in 30 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.