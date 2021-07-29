Pistons select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham with the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Detroit is hoping that the 6-foot-8, 220-pound star guard will bring relevance back to the franchise.

Cunningham also became the third Big 12 player to be selected No. 1 overall, joining Blake Griffin [2009] and Andrew Wiggins [2014].

