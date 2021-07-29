Expand / Collapse search
Pistons select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

Cunningham became the third Big 12 player to be selected No. 1 overall

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham with the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Detroit is hoping that the 6-foot-8, 220-pound star guard will bring relevance back to the franchise.

Cunningham also became the third Big 12 player to be selected No. 1 overall, joining Blake Griffin [2009] and Andrew Wiggins [2014].

This is a developing story.

