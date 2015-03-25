Phils' Lannan leaves with left knee injury

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher John Lannan left Wednesday's start against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning after sustaining a left knee injury.

Lannan, who missed two months earlier this season with a left knee ailment, allowed a pair of runs in the first inning before walking Justin Upton on five pitches to load the bases with one out in the second.

Following the walk, Lannan met briefly with the coaching staff before being removed from the contest after tossing just 45 pitches.

Zach Miner entered and allowed three more runs to cross the plate, all of which were charged to Lannan, who was tagged for five runs on four hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings of work.

Lannan entered Wednesday's start with a 3-5 record and a 4.81 earned run average.