©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies star pitcher Zack Wheeler moved to injured list after blood clot diagnosis

A timetable for Wheeler's return to the mound has not been determined

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Zack Wheeler will miss at least a few of his next scheduled starts after the Philadelphia Phillies placed their ace on the 15-day injured list Saturday after learning of a blood clot diagnosis. 

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations, said the blood clot is located near Wheeler's shoulder. 

No timetable was set for the three-time MLB All-Star's return.

Zack Wheeler throws a pitch

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch during the first inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Spectrum Field March 5, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Wheeler has started 24 games this season and has a 2.71 ERA. He was the National League strikeout leader in 2021. Entering Saturday's action, Wheeler's 195 strikeouts were the most in the majors. 

CUBS' MIGUEL AMAYA LANDS ON INJURED LIST AFTER SUFFERING FREAK INJURY IN FIRST GAME BACK FROM 60-DAY STINT

Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale won the NL Cy Young Award in 2024, while Wheeler was the runner-up. This season, Wheeler is again performing at a level expected to get him some Cy Young votes.

Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field Oct. 21, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Wheeler has mostly been healthy and available the past few seasons. He hasn't been placed on the IL since August 2022, when he experienced tendinitis in his right forearm.

Zack Wheeler looks on

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park June 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/Getty Images)

While Wheeler's setback will force the Phillies to make adjustments, the team is also preparing to welcome Aaron Nola back to its rotation. 

Nola, 32, has appeared in nine games this season. He has been sidelined for three months with a rib stress fracture and an ankle sprain. Nola pitched in a few rehab starts and is scheduled to return to the mound Sunday.

After Saturday's loss to the Washington Nationals, the Phillies held a five-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

