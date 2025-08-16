Phillies star pitcher Zack Wheeler moved to injured list after blood clot diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zack Wheeler will miss at least a few of his next scheduled starts after the Philadelphia Phillies placed their ace on the 15-day injured list Saturday after learning of a blood clot diagnosis.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations, said the blood clot is located near Wheeler's shoulder.

No timetable was set for the three-time MLB All-Star's return.

Wheeler has started 24 games this season and has a 2.71 ERA. He was the National League strikeout leader in 2021. Entering Saturday's action, Wheeler's 195 strikeouts were the most in the majors.

Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale won the NL Cy Young Award in 2024, while Wheeler was the runner-up. This season, Wheeler is again performing at a level expected to get him some Cy Young votes.

Wheeler has mostly been healthy and available the past few seasons. He hasn't been placed on the IL since August 2022, when he experienced tendinitis in his right forearm.

While Wheeler's setback will force the Phillies to make adjustments, the team is also preparing to welcome Aaron Nola back to its rotation.

Nola, 32, has appeared in nine games this season. He has been sidelined for three months with a rib stress fracture and an ankle sprain. Nola pitched in a few rehab starts and is scheduled to return to the mound Sunday.

After Saturday's loss to the Washington Nationals, the Phillies held a five-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East.

