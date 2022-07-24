Phillies' Nick Castellanos gets into heated exchange with reporter over 'stupid question'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies got into a heated exchange with a reporter after his team’s 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs Saturday night.

Castellanos heard boos while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He was 0-for-5 against the Cubs Friday night.

When asked about the boos, Castellanos said he didn’t need to give an opinion and called it a "stupid question."

The Phillies outfielder continued to call it a "stupid question." And when a Phillies official got between him and the reporter, the reporter told Castellanos he needed to be able to handle a "stupid question."

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman went six innings and struck out five Phillies batters, allowing one earned run. His counterpart, Zack Wheeler, lasted seven innings and struck out six, allowing only one run.

The game was 1-1 through nine innings, and the Cubs exploded for five runs in the 10th inning, while Philadelphia was only able to get one back.

Cubs All-Star Wilson Contreras was 1-for-4 with an RBI, and teammate Christopher Morel was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Phillies fell to 49-45 with the loss. The Cubs improved to 37-57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.