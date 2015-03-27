Phillies avoid arbitration with Frandsen

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with infielder Kevin Frandsen for the 2013 season.

Frandsen, who was eligible for salary arbitration, batted .338 with two homers and 14 RBI in 55 games after being called up by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late July. He was particularly effective against left-handed pitching, hitting a robust .400 (26-of-65) versus southpaws.

The 30-year-old owns a .267 average with nine homers and 67 RBI over 283 career major league games and has had previous stints with San Francisco and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Frandsen was signed to a minor league contract by Philadelphia last March, shortly after being released by San Diego near the end of spring training.