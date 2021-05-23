Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Published

Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest golfer to claim major

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Phil Mickelson made history.

The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship on Sunday.

