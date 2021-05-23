Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest golfer to claim major
Phil Mickelson made history.
The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship on Sunday.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Phil Mickelson made history.
The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship on Sunday.