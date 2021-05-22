PGA Championship sees brief delay after baby alligator appears on the course

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, is the site of this year’s PGA Championship , and it has presented some "wild" challenges for golfers .

Cameron Tringale’s sixth hole attempt during the second round on Friday was interrupted when a small alligator emerged for a stroll across the green.

That spotting wasn’t the first of the tournament.

Jason Scrivener’s second shot on the sixth hole Thursday was already challenging enough, having to play it from the sand, but just behind him was another alligator.

Scrivener didn’t seem to notice but announcers did.

The creatures were spotted around the course throughout the tournament and golfers are sure to see them throughout the weekend.

According to the Town of Kiawah Island , there are close to 700 animals living on the island and 1,400 permanent residents who "live, work, and recreate in close contact with alligators everyday."

Louis Oosthuizen bogeyed the 18th hole Friday to drop into a tie for the lead with Phil Mickelson through two rounds at the PGA Championship. They were a stroke ahead of another major champion, Brooks Koepka. He had a 71.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.