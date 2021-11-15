Phil Mickelson delivers tough question to Eli Manning: 'Do you view your brother as soft?'

Phil Mickelson was one of the guests on the Peyton and Eli Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" and had some jokes for the legendary NFL quarterbacks.

Mickelson came out of the box asking the Manning brothers all of the tough questions. He was learning the ins and outs about what the quarterback is looking for at the line of scrimmage.

"The public views Peyton as like the toughest fiercest competitor. He’s won two Super Bowls. He’s been to four. He’s third all-time in passing yardage, TDs, the whole deal, and yet you won all of the Super Bowls you played. You played 210 games consecutively, never missing because of injury. Do you view your brother as soft?" Mickelson asked.

Eli Manning answered the question graciously, ribbing his brother a bit but giving Mickelson a warm answer about Peyton and some of the struggles he faced toward the end of his career.

"He did miss a full year of football. He did have four neck surgeries and came back from it. I guess that shows some toughness. I really give all the credit for me playing in all those games and not missing games due to injuries because of him beating me up as a little kid and just torturing me. And I was not allowed to cry. I was not allowed to tell mom or else he’d say he’d make it worse. He gets all the credit," Eli Manning said.

"But no, Peyton he’s tough. He didn’t miss games. He was always out there and happened to have that one season with four neck surgeries that held him back a little bit."

Peyton Manning’s illustrious career with the Indianapolis Colts ended unceremoniously. He spent his final season on injured reserve due to his neck fusion surgery. He signed with the Denver Broncos the following season.

He won a Super Bowl with each team and finished his career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing yards.