Phil Mickelson gets testy after repeated LIV Golf questions: 'Let it go, dude'

Phil Mickelson got a bit testy on Thursday when talking to reporters after the first round of the Open Championship when asked about his decision to join LIV Golf.

The R&A, which organized the Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland, allowed LIV Golf competitors to compete in the final major tournament of the golf season. Mickelson said after his first round he was at peace with his decision to join LIV Golf despite the criticism.

"I couldn't be more excited and ecstatic with where I'm at," he said via Reuters. "I love the events. I get to have competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do."

Mickleson got testy with a reporter when he was asked again by the same reporter about missing the champions' dinner because of his inclusion in LIV Golf.

"Let it go, dude. Let it go. That's three times you've asked the same question. I don't know what to tell you. I couldn't be happier," he said.

Mickelson said the R&A contacted him before the tournament and said they did not think it would be good if he went to the champions dinner.

"The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said, look, we don't think it's a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can," he said. "I just didn't want to make a big deal about it, so I said fine. We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn't."

Mickelson finished even with his first-round 72.