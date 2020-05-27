Phil Mickelson teases big plans for 'The Match,' suggests Michael Jordan, Tony Romo, others could participate

There’s no doubt about it that “The Match: Champions for Charity” lived up to the hype.

The charity golf match featuring legends Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts and averaged 5.8 million viewers -- it peaked at 6.3 million -- making it the most-watched golf event in cable television history.

Because of its immediate success, there are already plans for the future.

TOM BRADY CHALLENGES TIGER WOODS, PHIL MICKELSON TO COMPETE ON HIS TURF

Mickelson said he believes there’s a “market” for more matches involving stars from other sports and other top PGA Tour players, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“What if Tiger and I were to team up and take on two younger players, or what if we were to team up with younger players, and have it be a real high-level golf competition?” Mickelson said. “I think there’s a market for that. But you have to have some personality in there, too, so a guy like Justin Thomas showed how funny he is and he would add a lot to an event like that.”

TIGER WOODS, PEYTON MANNING BEAT TOM BRADY, PHIL MICKELSON AT 'THE MATCH: CHAMPIONS FOR CHARITY'

Sunday’s match drew non-golf fans because of the two quarterbacks involved. The broadcast team made up of Charles Barkley and Thomas, who was an on-course reporter, talked with the players during the match, and it made a typically slow game like golf that more exciting to watch.

“I think you could showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents, and have great personalities,” Mickelson told the newspaper. “Those personalities are going to come out with this event. Or you could have someone who loves the game and is competitive but is really entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray. I think that could shine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t know what specifically it will look like but it would be a competition while also being entertaining and getting the right mixture of individuals to have their personalities come out the way Peyton and Tom shined in this last one,” Mickelson continued. “They were humanized with their golf game yet they were competitive and they were funny and entertaining. They let their sense of humor come out. It’s about finding the right mix of those competitors and I don’t think we could get two better guys than who we had in Peyton and Tom. Going forward that will be the challenge. How do we improve on that?

“We envision it once a year depending on schedules and health, but we like the charitable component of giving back,” Mickelson added.