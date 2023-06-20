Phil Mickelson accused of showing Pat Perez's wife 'offensive' picture during 2015 dinner

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Pat Perez were the subject of a new afterword in Alan Shipnuck’s biography about "Lefty" and the details surfaced in the New York Post on Monday.

Shipnuck wrote in the book "Phil" that Mickelson once showed Perez’s wife, Ashley, an "offensive" picture, which may have spurred the feud between the two golf pros. The book says Mickelson invited Perez and his wife to dinner in New Jersey during the 2015 Barclays Tournament.

As Perez went to the bathroom, Shipnuck wrote that Mickelson showed Ashley Perez a "photograph of himself that she found offensive." Perez declined comment to the New York Post.

According to the book, Perez said "It’s a matter between us. We handled it."

Mickelson declined to comment. However, his agent Steve Loy and Perez’s agent at the time, Jeff Koski, were reportedly present for the dinner and claimed the Shipnuck’s account was "absolutely untrue," according to Mickelson’s attorney.

Perez talked about his feud with Mickelson on the "Son of a Butch" podcast in November. But it was unclear whether he was talking about the photo incident.

"When it comes to Phil, I have a different hate for Phil than most people.… Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable," Perez said, adding that Mickelson apologized but that he cannot forgive him.

"… because I’ve known Phil for a long, long time. I’ve known the guy forever. And the fact that when he made this action, not only was it – he had intentions of doing it; he knew it was going to happen before it happened and when he did it – I was hurt, for one. I was like, ‘How can this guy do this?’"

Mickelson participated in the U.S. Open over the weekend but missed the cut. He hasn’t made the cut in the major tournament since 2021. Pat Perez hasn’t participated in a major since the 2019 PGA Championship.

When it comes to LIV, both players are trying to catch Talor Gooch who has two wins in the series this year. Perez is 21st in the standings with his best finish coming in Adelaide (6th). Mickelson is 39th in the standings with his best finish coming in Singapore (15th).