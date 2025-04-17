PGA star signs woman's leg after hitting it with errant tee shot

A golf fan got a rather painful souvenir at the RBC Heritage Thursday.

The tournament was the first since Rory McIlroy won his first Masters and completed a career grand slam.

Despite the mental and physical grind of Augusta, some of the biggest names in golf made the trip to the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

Billy Horschel was among them, but he found himself in an awkward situation.

On the par-4 10th hole, Horschel hit his tee shot too far to the right, and it wound up hitting a fan in the leg, bouncing back toward the fairway before settling in the rough.

He didn't know it at the time, but Horschel was informed as he approached the ball that it had hit the woman.

So, he signed her leg, and the two shared a hug.

It was just one of the shots of a tough day for Horschel, who shot an even round but is tied for 51st place with nine others.

Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas led the way with a 10-under 61, while Russell Henley and 2022 and 2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler are three strokes back.

The RBC Heritage is the fifth signature event, so there is no cut line. So, Horschel still has an outside chance to make up some ground.

