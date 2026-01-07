Expand / Collapse search
Golf

PGA of America CEO steps down after one year to take care of mother and mother-in-law

Derek Sprague said he made his decision after his daughter's wedding last month

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

PGA America CEO Derek Sprague, is stepping away from his role after one year to help support his mother and mother-in-law.

Sprague said he realized he needed to spend more time at home after his daughter’s wedding.

"At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother-in-law," Sprague said in a statement. "Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them."

Derek Sprague announces

Derek Sprague announces on the first hole during the a.m. foursome matches for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., Sept. 24, 2021. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Sprague took over in January 2025, becoming the first club professional in 20 years and the first PGA president appointed to the role. He informed the PGA of America board in early December he needed to go home to Malone, New York, and said he would stay on in an advisory role until his successor is found.

Sprague, who served as PGA president from 2014-16, was selected as CEO to replace Seth Waugh, the former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO who had been lured out of retirement in 2018.

PRO GOLFER JHONATTAN VEGAS WEIGHS IN AFTER TRUMP ORDERS ‘LARGE SCALE STRIKE’ IN VENEZUELA

Derek Sprague speaks

Derek Sprague, CEO of the PGA of America, speaks to the media prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C., May 13, 2025. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Waugh had been grooming Craig Kessler, the PGA’s chief operating officer, as a potential replacement, but the PGA board opted for one of its members. Kessler was appointed LPGA commissioner last summer.

Sprague stepping down extends the turnover in golf's executive leadership. Brian Rolapp took over in August as CEO of the PGA Tour Enterprises, Kessler joined the LPGA in July and Mark Darbon is just over a year into his role as CEO of the R&A.

Derek Sprague speaks with reporters

Derek Sprague, PGA of America CEO, attends a press conference beside the Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course Sept. 17, 2025 in Farmingdale, N.Y. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Sprague was the PGA of America executive who reached out to Rory McIlroy to apologize for the verbal abuse that he and his wife endured at Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup. McIlroy's wife, Erica, previously worked at the PGA of America, and McIlroy said Sprague "couldn't have been more gracious" in what he described as a "lovely letter."

He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

