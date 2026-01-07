PGA of America CEO steps down after one year to take care of mother and mother-in-law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PGA America CEO Derek Sprague, is stepping away from his role after one year to help support his mother and mother-in-law.

Sprague said he realized he needed to spend more time at home after his daughter’s wedding.

"At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother-in-law," Sprague said in a statement. "Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them."

Sprague took over in January 2025, becoming the first club professional in 20 years and the first PGA president appointed to the role. He informed the PGA of America board in early December he needed to go home to Malone, New York, and said he would stay on in an advisory role until his successor is found.

Sprague, who served as PGA president from 2014-16, was selected as CEO to replace Seth Waugh, the former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO who had been lured out of retirement in 2018.

Waugh had been grooming Craig Kessler, the PGA’s chief operating officer, as a potential replacement, but the PGA board opted for one of its members. Kessler was appointed LPGA commissioner last summer.

Sprague stepping down extends the turnover in golf's executive leadership. Brian Rolapp took over in August as CEO of the PGA Tour Enterprises, Kessler joined the LPGA in July and Mark Darbon is just over a year into his role as CEO of the R&A.

Sprague was the PGA of America executive who reached out to Rory McIlroy to apologize for the verbal abuse that he and his wife endured at Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup. McIlroy's wife, Erica, previously worked at the PGA of America, and McIlroy said Sprague "couldn't have been more gracious" in what he described as a "lovely letter."

He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

