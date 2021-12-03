Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning takes aim at Tom Brady as new Madden ratings adjustor

Madden NFL has been available for major video game consoles since summer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Peyton Manning is offering a helping hand to the NFL even as he’s been retired from pro football since the 2015 season.

Manning joined the Madden NFL ratings adjustor team. Manning appeared in a video recapping his historic career and said all of the Super Bowl wins, the records and the competitive will to win was all to do one thing: to become a "Madden" ratings adjustor.

Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning (18) with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

One of the first orders of business for the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was to make sure Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady’s numbers were up to par.

"I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a bit high. That’ll probably be one of the first things that I address," Manning said.

Peyton Manning joined the Madden team.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was worried Manning might take his job a little too far and have some bias toward quarterbacks.

"Honestly, we were a little concerned with Peyton taking some liberties with rating other quarterbacks," he said.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning talk on the field during the 100-year team celebration prior to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Manning made sure to clear up any discrepancies.

"Of course, I plan on being completely unbiased with my ratings," Manning said.

The Hall of Famer was at the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday and decided to upgrade Broncos rookies Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams to 80 overall and Chargers star Derwin James to 92 overall.

"When I was playing, Madden NFL ratings were a big topic among the guys in the locker room, and still are today around the League," Manning said in a news release. "I kept an eye on where I landed each year and the Madden team was mostly accurate during my career, correctly giving me the coveted 99 OVR (Overall) six times."

Free safety Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers defends during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.

Madden fans will wait to see what other players will be affected by the decisions Manning makes in the background.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com