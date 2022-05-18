Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Penguins
Published

Penguins' Sydney Crosby vows to play 3 more years in Pittsburgh, hopes Malkin, Letang stay too

Malkin and Letang have expressed desire to stay in Pittsburgh

Paulina Dedaj
After an early first-round exit from the playoffs and with free agency approaching, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sydney Crosby told reporters Tuesday he "definitely" plans to play three more years.

During a season-ending press conference after the Pens were eliminated in a wild three-game comeback by the New York Rangers, Crosby, 34, said his goal is to play three more years, fulfilling the 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed in 2012. He hopes to do so with two of Pittsburgh's top playmakers.  

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 15, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs May 15, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Three, for sure — and then we'll see after that. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself," Crosby said. "Three, definitely. I'm glad [Evgeni Malkin] said three and [Kris Letang] said five-plus probably. Not surprised at either of those answers."

Malkin and Letang, who helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cup championships, could become free agents for the first time in July. 

According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, Malkin received an offer for around $5 million a year for the next three to four years but turned it down. Malkin said Tuesday that while he hopes to retire in Pittsburgh, "I know my price." 

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates with teammate Evgeni Malkin (71) after scoring during Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers May 11, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates with teammate Evgeni Malkin (71) after scoring during Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers May 11, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’m ready to go away," Malkin said. "If I stay, so much (happier). If not, it’s OK. (I'll) move my family to another city and hopefully play my best hockey."

Letang, fresh off one of his best seasons, has kept contract negotiations out of the public sphere after promising general manager Ron Hextall to keep their conversations private. He also made it clear that his hope is to stay as well. 

"I certainly (tried) to help build something good here and obviously want to keep it going," Letang said, later adding "it’s a special group, a group that can win anything."

Crosby said while he hopes the three continue on together, he understands nothing lasts forever. 

"We've been fortunate enough to play together for a long time, we've been through a lot. I think when you look at all those experiences, there's a lot of belief, a lot of trust in one another. And with that, we've had success too," Crosby said. "That being said, we understand that it's not something that can happen forever. But, hopefully, a little bit longer. Hopefully, we continue to play together."

(L-R) Evgeni Malkin (71), Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang (58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their teammates line up for the singing of the national anthem prior to the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field Feb. 23, 2019 in Philadelphia.

(L-R) Evgeni Malkin (71), Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang (58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their teammates line up for the singing of the national anthem prior to the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field Feb. 23, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Malkin and Letang signed eight-year contracts in 2013, avoiding free agency and are no doubt hoping to do the same this year. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com