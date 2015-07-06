Penguins acquire Phil Kessel from Maple Leafs as part of blockbuster trade

next Image 1 of 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin some help, acquiring Phil Kessel from Toronto on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh sent forward Nick Spaling, defenseman Scott Harrington, former first-round pick Kasperi Kapanen and a draft pick to the Maple Leafs for Kessel, defenseman Tim Erixon, forward Tyler Biggs with other conditional picks involved.

The 27-year-old Kessel has 181 goals and 213 assists in nine seasons between Boston and Toronto. Kessel finished with 25 goals and 36 assists for the Maple Leafs in 2014-15. The Penguins were in search of a top-six forward to help take some of the scoring burden off Crosby and Malkin.

Kapanen, taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 draft, was considered one of the top forward prospects in the Penguins' organization.