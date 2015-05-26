Pelicans' Holiday out at least 3 more weeks

New Orleans, LA (SportsNetwork.com) - When the New Orleans Pelicans begin the second half of the season on Friday, they will still be without point guard Jrue Holiday.

The team announced Wednesday that Holiday aggravated the stress reaction in his leg on Monday, and he will be re-evaluated in three weeks by the training staff.

Holiday exited the Pelicans' Jan. 12 game at Boston with the injury and has missed their last 16 games. In 37 games this season, he is averaging 15.2 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.