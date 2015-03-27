Pearson finishes with 24 points and 10 rebounds as Toledo beats Illinois-Chicago 74-55

Rian Pearson recorded his first double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Toledo pulled away to beat Illinois-Chicago 74-55 Saturday in a nonconference matchup.

Reese Holliday added 16 points, and Nathan Boothe finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high four blocks for Toledo (4-6).

Holliday made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first half to help the Rockets take a 39-30 lead into halftime.

Ahead 47-40 with 15:05 left in the second half, Toledo went on an 18-5 run to push the lead to 20, 65-45, with 5:55 left to play.

Illinois-Chicago (9-4) shot 34.5 percent (10 for 29) in the second half.

Pearson scored 15 points in the second half, and Toledo made 12 of 14 free throws in the period to seal the victory.

Daniel Barnes went 6 of 10 from deep to lead the Flames with 18 points.