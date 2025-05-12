Paulina Gretzky watches as Panthers tie playoff series with Maple Leafs

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
Published
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson were in attendance for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gretzky wore a Panthers leather jacket with the team’s vintage logo on the back. Johnson wore a Panthers jersey with his name on the back. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Maple Leafs great Tie Domi joined the couple in a suite high above the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Paulina Gretzky at a Panthers game

Paulina Gretzky at the Florida Panthers game on May 11, 2025. (Instagram)

"Panther club," she captioned the collage of photos she posted on her Instagram account.

The two have often been seen taking in Panthers games. They were cheering on the Panthers during the team’s run to a Stanley Cup title last season.

On Sunday, Gretzky and Johnson got to watch Florida shut out Toronto and tie the series at two games apiece. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe both scored goals in the win.

Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky catches the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during their second-round playoff game, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Sunrise, Florida.  (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Maple Leafs bruiser Max Domi received backlash for a late hit on Aleksander Barkov as the third period came to a close. He was hit with a major penalty for boarding and the NHL fined him $5,000 on Monday morning.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped each of the Maple Leafs’ 23 shots.

"We had looks," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "They're doing a good job of swarming us with numbers, obviously.... It's a battle out there. This is what it is. They don't give you a lot."

Evan Rodrigues skates

Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues skates against Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares and defenseman Jake McCabe, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night in Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.