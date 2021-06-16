France's Paul Pogba 'bit' during Euro 2020 match vs. Germany

France soccer star Paul Pogba appeared to have been bitten during the team’s Euro 2020 match against Germany on Tuesday.

"I'm not crying for cards, yellow, red cards because of such actions," Pogba said, via Reuters. "He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. But we have known each other for a long time. I told the referee and he takes decisions and he took a decision. It's over.

Germany’s Antonio Rudiger appeared to put his face close to Pogba’s back and France’s midfielder appeared to signal that Rudiger bit him. The incident occurred in the first half of the match.

When asked about it after the match, Pogba downplayed the incident as a "nibble" and wasn’t seeking action against Rudiger.

"It was a great match for us ... and I didn't want him to be suspended because of such a situation. It was towards the end of the match. We hugged each other and that's it."

Rudiger said afterward he shouldn’t have put his mouth near Pogba’s back.

France won the match 1-0 after an own goal from Germany’s Mats Hummels.

Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernadez’s cross when he accidentally put the ball into his own net past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"I can’t fault him," Germany coach Joachim Low said after the match. "It’s just bad luck. The ball in was fast. Maybe we should have attacked the throw-in quicker. But it was hard for Mats to clear the ball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.