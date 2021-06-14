Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore won't attend team's minicamp due to contract dispute, Jalen Ramsey makes pitch

Gilmore could be fined $93,085 if he sits out the three days of minicamp

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will not participate during the team’s mandatory minicamp, the NFL Network reported.

Gilmore, who is rehabbing from a partially torn quad, reportedly wants a new contract. He also missed all of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, and he could be fined $93,085 if he sits out the three days of minicamp.

Gilmore is set to enter the final year of a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots, and he is expected to earn a $7 million base salary for the 2021 NFL season. New England turned $4.5 million of Gilmore’s 2021 base salary into 2020, so he made $15.5 million last year.

With the news of Gilmore holding out surfacing on Monday, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his pitch to the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"Yo @BumpNrunGilm0re what’s good my dawg?" Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

"@mookiebetts got traded from Boston to LA & won a ring! That was nice. What you think @BumpNrunGilm0re," Ramsey wrote in a second tweet.

Gilmore was mentioned in trade rumors last season. He only played in 11 games during 2020 after he had season-ending knee surgery in December.

If the Patriots do attempt to trade Gilmore, the Rams won’t have much to offer. Los Angeles doesn’t have a first-round draft pick until 2024 after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford this past offseason.

