Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots start offseason wheeling and dealing with Jonathan Jones deal, Jonnu Smith trade: reports

Smith is set to head to the Atlanta Falcons as Jones' deal will be finalized by Wednesday afternoon

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New England Patriots have been wheeling and dealing as the offseason began and the free-agency window opened on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

First, the NFL Network reported the Patriots agreed to trade a key piece of their 2021 spending spree – tight end Jonnu Smith. The team reportedly traded Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonnu Smith of the New England Patriots runs off of the field during the Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Jonnu Smith of the New England Patriots runs off of the field during the Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Smith joined the Patriots before the start of the 2021 season after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in 30 games for the Patriots and recorded 55 catches for 539 yards. However, he failed to become a bigger part of the offense as he only amassed one touchdown in that span.

In the Patriots’ next order of business, the NFL Network reported the team re-signed Jonathan Jones to a two-year contract. Jones has been with the Patriots since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He’s transformed into one of the best defensive backs on the team over the last seven years.

Jonathan Jones of the New England Patriots during the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Jones of the New England Patriots during the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

SAINTS' DEREK CARR REVEALS RAIDERS ONLY ALLOWED HIM TO TALK WITH ONE TEAM FOR POTENTIAL TRADE BEFORE RELEASE

Jones played in 16 of the team’s 17 games last year. He had a career-high 69 tackles and four interceptions. He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown – the first of his career.

Jones’ deal came within the NFL’s "legal tampering" window. Deals cannot be made official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The team has yet to officially announce the Smith deal.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches during the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots watches during the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New England missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing with an 8-9 record.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.