Patriots sign linebacker Eric Martin from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The New England Patriots signed linebacker Eric Martin from the practice squad Thursday, released linebacker Dewey McDonald, and signed defensive lineman Robert Thomas to the practice squad.

The 24-year-old Martin played in the opening game against Pittsburgh, was released Sept. 12 and signed to the practice squad Sept. 16. He played 29 games for Cleveland in 2013-14.

The 25-year-old McDonald was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis on Oct. 28 and played against Washington last week. The 24-year-old Thomas was released from Seattle's practice squad Tuesday.