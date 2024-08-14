Patriots send 4-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon to Falcons after contract stalemate: reports

The New England Patriots and Matthew Judon found an end to their contract stalemate, but the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher won’t be remaining with the team.

The Patriots have reportedly sent Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 NFL Draft third-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Though Judon gets a new start with a different team, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds the Falcons and Judon haven’t worked out a new contract just yet.

Judon has been searching for a new contract this offseason, as he is set to make $6.5 million in base salary in the final year of his current deal. However, those contract talks with the Patriots didn’t go according to his plan, leading to a stalemate heading into training camp.

There was also a moment early in training camp when Judon and new head coach of the Patriots, Jerod Mayo, got into a heated argument, though it wasn’t known what was said.

Judon did say that he wanted to remain a Patriot, but that all changes now as he heads to the NFC South to a Falcons squad in desperate need of more production on the defensive line.

Judon couldn’t play a full season in 2023 after tearing his bicep, leading to only four games played. But, during those four games, he had four sacks, 13 tackles and nine quarterback hits.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Judon totaled 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 12.5 the year prior, earning himself his third and fourth Pro Bowl seasons. Judon made it to four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022, the first two coming with the Baltimore Ravens.

Over his eight-year career in the NFL, Judon has produced 66.5 sacks.

The Patriots loved the type of production Judon brought to the table, but the many extensions handed out, especially on defense, didn’t come his way.

The Patriots signed safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, while defensive lineman Christian Barmore got a lucrative deal as well. New England also dished out extensions to running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive tackle Mike Onwenu.

Meanwhile, the Falcons just saw rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice hit the injured reserve, and they were already in need of more help at the position.

If Judon can stay healthy, the Falcons defense is likely to see an increase in their sack totals, as well as their overall presence on the defensve line, where Judon will be teamed up with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, among others.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.