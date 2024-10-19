Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye floats theory on why NFL fans in UK should support his team

The Patriots play the Jaguars in London on Sunday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The New England Patriots are the latest NFL team to make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean for a game in the United Kingdom.

At some point after the players arrive in London, they typically engage with the international media. Drake Maye, who will make his NFL starter debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, had an exchange with a British reporter earlier this week.

During the interaction, Maye suggested football fans in England should root for the Patriots.

Drake Maye at OTAs

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The former North Carolina standout cited the similarities in the name of the region where the Patriots play their home games and the name of the country hosting Sunday's NFL clash.

"First off, I think it comes with the team name, New England. I think it’s easy for UK fans to be attracted to that," Maye noted.

Drake Maye throws ball

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The rookie quarterback also pointed out the Patriots "pretty sweet" color scheme and expressed optimism about the team's future.

"Our colors are pretty sweet, they represent a lot of different things. And from there, I’m excited for the team, we’re going to come up, and we’ve got a lot of great seasons ahead. So shoutout to the fans that are already Patriots’ fans over here, and look forward to having some more."

A New England Patriots helmet

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table prior to a press conference at Gillette Stadium. (Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots franchise dates back to 1959, when the team was founded as the Boston Patriots, according to information from the NFL. The team was an original member of the now defunct American Football League. 

Billy Sullivan Jr., a Boston-based businessman, was awarded the expansion franchise in 1959. A panel of sportwriters in the Boston area participated in a naming contest and eventually favored the Patriots nickname, per information from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It should be noted that the team's current nickname is a nod to the American colonists' rebellion against British rule in the 1770s.

The Patriots enter Sunday's game with a 1-5 record. The NFL launched it's International Series in 2007. The league has played games in London every year since, except during the 2020 season when all international games were moved to venues in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

