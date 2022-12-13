Patriots' Nelson Agholor pleads for play to stop as DeVante Parker looked dazed after catch

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor appeared to help out a clearly injured teammate during the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

The play in question occurred in the first quarter. Mac Jones took the snap and was looking for DeVante Parker down the field. Parker caught the ball but landed on the ground face first. It appeared Parker was struggling to get up off the ground and was in a daze.

Agholor took a knee on the ground and yelled toward his sideline to try stopping the play and getting some help for Parker, who was clearly struggling. Parker managed to lineup for the next play any way, but Agholor was clearly incensed, and the play was eventually stopped.

Parker left the game with a head injury.

The NFL and NFL Players Association revised the rules regarding head injuries following Tua Tagovailoa's injury earlier his season. The new guidelines added balance/stability concerns to the league’s symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game if they looked like they were severely injured.

He was one of three Patriots players who were injured in the first quarter. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and returned to the game but was ruled out for the second half. Cornerback Jack Jones suffered a knee injury in the game.

The Cardinals were also hit with the injury bug when Kyler Murray left the game with a non-contact knee injury. He left in the third quarter.

The Patriots won the game 27-13.