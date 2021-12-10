Patriots' Mac Jones reveals why Peyton Manning interview was denied

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones declined an interview with Peyton Manning, but the rookie quarterback revealed this week that it wasn’t anything personal.

Manning said during ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the Patriots- Bills game that he reached out to Jones and eventually connected with the team’s media relations department but was denied an interview.

"I texted him or whatever. I am not going to get into any details, but I think we were just focused on the game," Jones told WEEI . "The Patriots do a great job of just helping me stay focused on what I need to stay focused on. I [was] always like that in college, too."

Manning seemed to already know that and applauded the Patriots for keeping him focused.

"I gotta tell you, I appreciate how they’re handling Mac Jones," Manning said. "They are trying to protect him. Give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible, let him concentrate on playing football."

Jones also explained the delay in response to Manning, saying he’s not big on using his phone.

"I don’t know if it’s off, but I definitely don’t go on my phone that much," he said. "I just don’t really look at it or focus on it unless I am talking to my family. … I feel bad sometimes not being able to talk to everybody, but it’s a busy life."

The Patriots (9-4) improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now have a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.