Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots' Mac Jones reveals why Peyton Manning interview was denied

Manning applauded the Patriots for keeping Jones focused

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones declined an interview with Peyton Manning, but the rookie quarterback revealed this week that it wasn’t anything personal. 

Manning said during ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the Patriots-Bills game that he reached out to Jones and eventually connected with the team’s media relations department but was denied an interview. 

BILLS’ SEAN MCDERMOTT DOWNPLAYS BELICHICK’S IMPACT IN PATS WIN: ‘LET’S NOT GIVE MORE CREDIT THAN WE NEED TO’

"I texted him or whatever. I am not going to get into any details, but I think we were just focused on the game," Jones told WEEI. "The Patriots do a great job of just helping me stay focused on what I need to stay focused on. I [was] always like that in college, too."

Mac Jones (10) of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. 

Mac Jones (10) of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Manning seemed to already know that and applauded the Patriots for keeping him focused. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I gotta tell you, I appreciate how they’re handling Mac Jones," Manning said. "They are trying to protect him. Give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible, let him concentrate on playing football."

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jones also explained the delay in response to Manning, saying he’s not big on using his phone. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t know if it’s off, but I definitely don’t go on my phone that much," he said. "I just don’t really look at it or focus on it unless I am talking to my family. … I feel bad sometimes not being able to talk to everybody, but it’s a busy life."

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) heads off the field as Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after he intercepted a pass from Jones Nov. 7, 2021.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) heads off the field as Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after he intercepted a pass from Jones Nov. 7, 2021. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Patriots (9-4) improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now have a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com