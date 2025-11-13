Patriots draw praise with stormy uniform debut against Jets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots debuted their "Nor’easter" uniforms on Thursday night as part of the NFL’s "Rivalries" program for their game against the New York Jets.

The Patriots wore "Storm Blue" color jerseys with white helmets and pants. There were six stars on the uniform to signify six New England states and a unique "NE" logo on the shoulder of the uniform, featuring nautical lettering and compass points.

The uniform had features that the fan wouldn’t be able to see with the naked eye. There was a hidden message inside the collar. On red fabric, the words "We Are All Patriots" were stitched into white lettering.

"At the heart of the look is a deep Storm Blue base – rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale," an infographic on the Patriots’ website read. "The color reflects both the unforgiving power of the nor’easters and the perseverance of the people who face them head-on."

The new digs were met with high praise on social media.

The weather in Foxborough, Massachusetts, was far from stormy. It was actually quite right for football. At kickoff, there were clear skies with temps at 38 degrees. There was a very low chance of any precipitation.

The Jets wore their regular white away jerseys for the game.