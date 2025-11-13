Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots draw praise with stormy uniform debut against Jets

The Patriots took on the Jets in an AFC East rivalry matchup

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The New England Patriots debuted their "Nor’easter" uniforms on Thursday night as part of the NFL’s "Rivalries" program for their game against the New York Jets.

The Patriots wore "Storm Blue" color jerseys with white helmets and pants. There were six stars on the uniform to signify six New England states and a unique "NE" logo on the shoulder of the uniform, featuring nautical lettering and compass points.

Drake Maye warms up

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up ahead of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The uniform had features that the fan wouldn’t be able to see with the naked eye. There was a hidden message inside the collar. On red fabric, the words "We Are All Patriots" were stitched into white lettering.

"At the heart of the look is a deep Storm Blue base – rugged, weathered, and worn in, like the coastline after a gale," an infographic on the Patriots’ website read. "The color reflects both the unforgiving power of the nor’easters and the perseverance of the people who face them head-on."

Josh McDaniels talks to the Patriots' offense

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels meets with players including DeMario Douglas ahead of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

2025 NFL WEEK 11 BUZZ: TEXANS' C.J. STROUD OUT, RAVENS' LAMAR JACKSON PRACTICING

The new digs were met with high praise on social media.

The weather in Foxborough, Massachusetts, was far from stormy. It was actually quite right for football. At kickoff, there were clear skies with temps at 38 degrees. There was a very low chance of any precipitation.

Patriots enter the field

New England Patriots' Drake Mayen runs onto the field ahead of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Jets wore their regular white away jerseys for the game.

