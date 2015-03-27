Patriots can't win biggest game for Kraft

Robert Kraft looked at the scoreboard, just to see if time really had run out. It had — and after a final desperation heave fell to the ground, his Patriots had come up just a little short in a game that meant so much.

The Patriots made no secret of wanting to win Sunday night's Super Bowl against the New York Giants for Kraft, whose beloved wife Myra died of cancer shortly before the season began. His grief is still so deep just the mention of her name brings tears to his eyes, and the Patriots have honored him — and her — by wearing patches with her "MHK" initials above their hearts. Quarterback Tom Brady even tapped his patch twice and pointed skyward after throwing his second touchdown pass.

But the Patriots couldn't win one last game for their owner, losing 21-17 to New York on a late touchdown.

It was the second Super Bowl the Patriots had lost to the Giants in the last four years.