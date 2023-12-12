Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots' Bill Belichick offers classic line on Taylor Swift question

Patriots host Chiefs in Week 15

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The New England Patriots were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday even after their Thursday night win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and now have to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

Bill Belichick may have been able to take some solace in Taylor Swift potentially visiting Gillette Stadium to support Travis Kelce for the game. But when asked about possibly meeting Swift, he delivered a classic Belichick-ian answer.

Bill Belichick walks off field

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off of the field after the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh; (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I’m really focused on trying to get our team ready to play Kansas City," he said on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show." 

Belichick also brushed off a playful remark about the radio hosts getting spare tickets to the game.

Bill Belichick with his head down

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the game. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was in the audience for Swift’s performance earlier this year. In August, he complimented Swift for being able to grind out one of her shows in the pouring rain.

"That was pretty impressive," he said on the WEEI show. "She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it."

Once the Swift and Kelce rumors began to heat up in September, he also remarked on the budding romance.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick said.

Bill Belichick and Taylor Swift

Bill Belichick praised Taylor Swift. (Getty Images)

It’s still really unclear whether Belichick would consider himself a "Swiftie." But at 3-10 through 14 weeks, he’s probably just focused on game-planning at this point.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.