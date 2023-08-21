Patriots' Bill Belichick praises 'impressive' Taylor Swift for rain-soaked performance

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to appreciate Taylor Swift’s grittiness for continuing a concert through the pouring rain recently at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick was in the audience for the Eras Tour performance and saw Swift grind out the show even as Foxborough was getting blasted with rain.

He gave a hat tip to Swift in an interview on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show."

"That was pretty impressive," the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach said. "She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it."

Swift also turned ESPN star Stephen A. Smith into a believer. Smith attended a recent concert and gave an electric review of the show.

"That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language but that s--- was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’d pay to see her again.

"Taylor Swift is a performer," Smith added. "She was a superstar that night. And I just have to take a moment to give her some love. That girl is special."

Belichick and Smith were added to the ever-growing list of Swift fans. The list includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.