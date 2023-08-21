Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Bill Belichick praises 'impressive' Taylor Swift for rain-soaked performance

The Eras Tour recently made a stop at Gillette Stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to appreciate Taylor Swift’s grittiness for continuing a concert through the pouring rain recently at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick was in the audience for the Eras Tour performance and saw Swift grind out the show even as Foxborough was getting blasted with rain. 

He gave a hat tip to Swift in an interview on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick and Taylor Swift

Bill Belichick praised Taylor Swift. (Getty Images)

"That was pretty impressive," the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach said. "She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it."

COWBOYS' JERRY JONES BACKS DAK PRESCOTT AMID PURSUIT TO GET BACK TO SUPER BOWL: 'WE HAVE A QUARTERBACK'

Swift also turned ESPN star Stephen A. Smith into a believer. Smith attended a recent concert and gave an electric review of the show.

Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium Aug. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language but that s--- was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’d pay to see her again.

"Taylor Swift is a performer," Smith added. "She was a superstar that night. And I just have to take a moment to give her some love. That girl is special."

Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur, right, head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, agree to suspend a game after an injury to Isaiah Bolden at Lambeau Field Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick and Smith were added to the ever-growing list of Swift fans. The list includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.