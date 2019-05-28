New England Patriots' Benjamin Watson hits back at Alyssa Milano's abortion 'lie'

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson hit back at actress Alyssa Milano for saying anti-abortion laws would affect "women of color" the most.

Watson, a father of seven and the author of “The New Dad’s Playbook” appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday and commented on Milano’s abortion remarks.

ALYSSA MILANO SLAMS 'HAS BEEN' JON VOIGHT OVER SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP: 'STAY IN YOUR LANE'

“This is the same type of narrative or lie that’s been told over and over again and whether she meant to do it or not, so many people fall into this and it’s really a combination of ignorance or racism,” Watson said. “And when I say racism what I’m saying is that to the fact that having more children of color is a problem and the idea that would be a problem to women of color is an issue."

Watson added: “I believe our children are our most cherished possession in our communities and the lies that have been told over and over and over again is that if you’re in a certain economic situation, if you’re a certain color this is the solution we’re going to offer you. And that’s detrimental, not only to black communities but to America as a whole.”

“Fox & Friends” host Jedediah Bila then suggested Milano should be advocating for outreach rather than abortion. Watson called it a “very complex issue.”

“It’s a very complex issue because you have a situation where a community we are historically pro-life. But then there became a shift where there were certain economic issues that make it tough. Look, these decisions that are being made women are very tough decisions,” he responded. “I’m not sitting here and saying the people are doing things flippantly. Although we do know that most abortions across the board are because of some sort of convenience whether financial or emotional.”

Watson did say he appreciated the dialogue he had with Milano after a Twitter exchange and said that’s what society is missing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re missing people that have very different views but are willing to at least converse and at least find somewhere they have common ground and challenge each other in a respectful manner,” he said.