Patrick Mahomes, wife, Brittany's couple's quiz goes viral after misfire

The Mahomes' relationship was a topic of conversation in the Netflix show 'Quarterback'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been together seemingly forever, but the NFL power couple proved recently that even high school sweethearts could misfire on occasion.

The couple’s segment with GQ Magazine from last month went viral across social media over the weekend. The two took part in the outlet’s couple’s quiz, and the two seemed to be pretty in sync until Patrick asked his wife about what his favorite cheat meal was.

"Fried chicken," Brittany said confidently.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Patrick said, "No." Brittany then guessed, "Chicken fried steak." Again, the answer was wrong. Patrick said it was "Mexican food, especially the Tex Mex."

However, it was Brittany’s response that faced some social media mocking.

The Mahomes’ relationship was put into the spotlight in the Netflix series "Quarterback." 

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback said he and Brittany met in seventh and eighth grade. Patrick said Brittany was a grade above him, but he was stuck in the "friend zone."

Brittany and Pat share a smooch

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife, Brittany, after Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

"I was like the best friend, in the friend zone forever," he said. "I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, and she was a junior, I actually got her a rose and I was kinda, like, I had a crush on her. But I was giving the rose as a joke, but kind of a quotation ‘joke.’"

Brittany said Patrick thought it was a joke, but she did not take it like that.

"I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she said. "And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him!’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were ‘just friends.’ That’s kind of what started it and I thought it was cute.… 

"So they were chanting and I thought it was kind of awkward, and it was funny and then we just kind of… I was like, ‘OK, this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So then we just started talking and then started dating."

Brittany Mahomes leaves the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The rest is truly history.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.