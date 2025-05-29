Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes reveals expectation on whether he'll compete in 2028 Olympics flag football for Team USA

Chiefs star questions if he fits the role with flag football debuting in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Patrick Mahomes addressed the possibility of him playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for Team USA's flag football team. 

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has been speculated to be a potential option to lead the US in the first ever Olympic flag football competition. 

Patrick Mahomes vs Broncos

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouth guard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

However, Mahomes appeared uninterested in the role when asked about it by reporters on Thursday. 

"I'll probably leave that to the younger guys. I'll be a little older by the time that comes around," Mahomes said. 

In the summer of 2028, when The Games will take place, Mahomes will be 32 years old and just weeks away from turning 33 that September. 

Mahomes previously suggested he would "want to" play in the Olympics, but questioned whether he has the skills to do so, and also expressed concerns about his age, back in August. 

"There’s the want to, I just don’t know if my skill set is what is required for flag football," Mahomes said at the time via Nice Kicks

"First, I’m going to be in my 30s at that point and then it’s a lot of scrambling at the QB position. It’s not just sitting there throwing. And then I’m sure more of the athletic quarterbacks might get out there. I could be a coach. You get a gold medal for being a coach? Maybe I could be a consultant for the team."

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

NFL owners unanimously approved players’ participation in flag football during their meeting earlier this month. 

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said interest in competing in the Summer Olympics has been a hot topic in the league, adding a resolution on the issue may be forthcoming.

"Well, I’ve heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it’s the United States or a country that they came from," Goodell said in April. 

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

"I think that's something that we'll continue to discuss with, not just the union, but also the clubs. I think both of those are things that we'll probably resolve sometime in the next 60 days."

Other players who have expressed interest in competing in the Olympics include Tyreek Hill, Aaron Jones, and Kyle Juszczyk. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who won the Super Bowl in February, was also recently tabbed the flag football ambassador for the Games.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.