Patrick Mahomes reveals message to Ben Roethlisberger after Steelers QB's likely final game

Pittsburgh Steelers fans likely saw Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game on Sunday night – a 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card playoff round.

Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game. The Chiefs quarterback was asked by NBC’s Michelle Tafoya what the two talked about.

"I just told him I have so much respect for him. I’ve watched him growing up. The way he plays the game, he competes to the very end. He did that this whole entire season. Who knows what the future is but it was great to be here and witness him," Mahomes said.

The NBC broadcast showed Roethlisberger walking the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel for the final time.

"It's tough," Roethlisberger said of his emotions coming off the field via ESPN. "I'm proud to play with these guys. God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and blessed me to play in the greatest city ... it's been a blessing."

Steelers fans who traveled to Arrowhead Stadium were seen holding up signs thanking Roethlisberger for his great career in which he led the team to two Super Bowl titles between 2004 and 2021.

He did his best to keep the Steelers in the game, throwing two late touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough. Roethlisberger was 29-for44 with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown pass was to James Washington and the other was to Diontae Johnson.

If this is it for Roethlisberger, he retires as one of the best to ever play for the Steelers.

He finished the 2021 season with 64,088 passing yards and 418 passing touchdowns in his career. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.