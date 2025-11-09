Patrick Mahomes lends Texas Tech star support for Heisman Trophy consideration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez flashed the Heisman Trophy pose after he made a big play in the team’s 29-7 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Texas Tech came into the game as the No. 8-ranked team in the country while BYU was No. 7. The Red Raiders got the boost from Rodriguez in the third quarter.

Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier dropped back to pass only to find Rodriguez in coverage. The linebacker tipped the ball to himself and made the interception. After he was brought down, Rodriguez nailed the pose.

Patrick Mahomes, the current Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech standout, endorsed Rodriguez.

"Get him to New York," Mahomes wrote on X.

Rodriguez said after the game that his teammates coerced him into striking the pose as he put together a 14-tackle game with an interception and fumble recovery.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe asked him in the immediate aftermath of the win if he thought he was in the Heisman Trophy conversation now.

"I sure hope so," he said.

Rodriguez has 74 total tackles, five pass break-ups, a sack, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions. Texas Tech is 9-1 this season and are likely to move up the College Football Playoff rankings when the new spots are revealed on Tuesday night.

Rodriguez said he and head coach Joey McGuire have talked about the Heisman "a lot" and he appreciates the support.

"The Heisman is given to the best football player. It’s not given to the best quarterback; they have awards for that," McGuire said. "If you can’t say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country … That kid deserves to be part of that."

The Heisman Trophy hasn’t been won by a sole defender since Charles Woodson in 1997. Travis Hunter won it last year. He played cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado.