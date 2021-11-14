Patrick Mahomes dominates as Chiefs send message to rest of the NFL with Raiders rout

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL world just how dangerous they could be, in case anyone forgot as they struggled through the first half of the season.

Kansas City’s 41-14 beat down of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night catapulted the team back to the top of the AFC West and back into the playoff conversation. Moreover, it appeared whatever shakiness the Chiefs were going through during the first nine games of the season was completely gone.

Mahomes finished the game 35-for-50 with 406 passing yards and had five touchdown passes. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes is the first quarterback in NFL history to have a stat line of at least 400 yards, five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

It’s exactly what the Chiefs needed.

Travis Kelce and Darrel Williams each had more than 100 yards receiving. Kelce finished with eight catches for 119 yards and Williams had nine catches for 101 yards. Tyreek Hill had two touchdown catches and Byron Pringle and Noah Gray had one touchdown each.

Hill finished with seven catches for 83 yards, Pringle had four catches for 46 yards and Gray’s one catch for one yard was the touchdown.

It’s the third consecutive game the Chiefs have allowed 20 or fewer points. The defense locked the Derek Carr-led offense down. Carr was 25-for-35 with 261 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception to Daniel Sorensen. Carr led the team in rushing with 18 yards.

Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow each had a touchdown catch. Edwards had three catches for 88 yards and Renfrow had seven catches for 46 yards.

DeSean Jackson had one catch for 38 yards in his debut but on his play, the ball was punched out and it was recovered by the Chiefs. It was one of the two turnover in the game.

The Chiefs came into the game with legitimate question marks.

The offense wasn’t clicking as well as it had in the past and many critics wondered whether the rest of the league had caught up to the Chiefs. Mahomes’ magical passes weren’t connecting and it just seemed like a lot was off about the Chiefs.

After last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers, Mahomes had no plans of playing more conservatively.

"I mean, I'm gonna take shots. The last few years I've taken those shots, and they've worked. I've taken those shots, and they haven't worked (as well this season), and we've still been able to find ways to score points," he said, via the Kansas City Star. "Whenever I've got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I'm going to give him a chance to make a play."

Not shying away from the risk it for the biscuit philosophy clearly helped Sunday night. At least three of Mahomes’ passes were for 30 or more yards. It was two long touchdown plays in the fourth quarter that helped the Chiefs separate from the Raiders.

Kansas City moved to 6-4 on the season and the Raiders fell to 5-4.