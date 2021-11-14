Raiders' Quinton Jefferson appears to pick up scissors on field before snap

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson saved the day for all players and personnel on the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ offense was near midfield and were hoping to get a touchdown when Jefferson picked up what appeared to be a scissor off the field and gave it to an official. One of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen wasn’t sure what was happening and wanted a flag for encroachment.

Jefferson is in the middle of his first season with the Raiders. The six-year veteran has played in eight games for the Raiders this season and has 26 tackles and two sacks. He can add a scissor recovery to his stat sheet this year.

The Chiefs had a lead going into halftime.

Patrick Mahomes was 21-for-28 with 198 passing yards and two touchdown passes through the first two quarters. Both touchdown passes were to Tyreek Hill, who ended the half with three catches for 17 yards. Harrison Butker had a chance to add to the lead before halftime, but he missed the field goal.

Derek Carr was 9-for-11 with 62 passing yards. The lone touchdown pass went to Hunter Renfrow. He finished the first half with two catches for nine yards.

Kansas City had 17:57 in time of possession and Las Vegas had 12:03.