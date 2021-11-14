Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Quinton Jefferson appears to pick up scissors on field before snap

The Chiefs had the lead at halftime

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson saved the day for all players and personnel on the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ offense was near midfield and were hoping to get a touchdown when Jefferson picked up what appeared to be a scissor off the field and gave it to an official. One of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen wasn’t sure what was happening and wanted a flag for encroachment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quinton Jefferson #77 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jefferson is in the middle of his first season with the Raiders. The six-year veteran has played in eight games for the Raiders this season and has 26 tackles and two sacks. He can add a scissor recovery to his stat sheet this year.

The Chiefs had a lead going into halftime.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after making a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Patrick Mahomes was 21-for-28 with 198 passing yards and two touchdown passes through the first two quarters. Both touchdown passes were to Tyreek Hill, who ended the half with three catches for 17 yards. Harrison Butker had a chance to add to the lead before halftime, but he missed the field goal.

Derek Carr was 9-for-11 with 62 passing yards. The lone touchdown pass went to Hunter Renfrow. He finished the first half with two catches for nine yards.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kansas City had 17:57 in time of possession and Las Vegas had 12:03.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com