Patrick Mahomes' half-brother receives invite to Chiefs rookie camp

Patrick Mahomes may have a family member join him on the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 1 of the 2025 season if it all works out in their favor during the summer.

Graham Walker, the half-brother of the Super Bowl champion quarterback, received a rookie camp invitation. Walker is listed as a tight end, according to Arrowhead Pride. He transferred from Brown University to Rice before the start of the 2024 season.

With the Owls, Walker had 24 catches for 252 yards. He will get a chance to make the team as a tight end. He joined Jake Briningstool, Jared Casey, Jake Roberts and Tre Watson on the list of undrafted free agents trying to make the team at the position.

The Chiefs already have Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Jared Wiley at the position from their 2024 roster. Wiley was a fourth-round draft pick last year. Former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan signed with the Chiefs in the offseason.

Walker is the biological son of Pat Mahomes Sr. His mother is Jessamyn Walker, and his stepfather is Gerry Howatt. The former MLB player spoke about Walker in an interview with FOX 4 KC back in January 2024. He credited Walker’s mom and stepdad for raising the young man right.

Mahomes Sr. also said that Patrick would help in his NFL endeavors.

"He’s supportive, as he always is. Hopefully in this offseason Patrick will get a chance to throw the ball to him, run routes, as Patrick always has his receivers come down," he said at the time.