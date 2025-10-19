Jets' Justin Fields hit hard by Panthers defender, sparks brief scrap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields took a huge hit from a Carolina Panthers defender in the second quarter of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Fields scrambled to his left with about 13:30 left in the first half. As he went to slide down to end the play, Panthers safety Nick Scott came in hot and nailed Fields with his shoulder. Fields looked like he was seriously injured at first before he popped back up.

Scott was immediately met with angry Jets players and it sparked a mild skirmish among players from both teams. Jets offensive lineman Armand Membou came over to pancake Scott at the end of the play. Scott was eventually penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Fields left the game after the hit. He was spotted going into the blue medical tent. He later returned to the game.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor came into the game for Fields and finished the drive. Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal to tie the game with the Panthers at three.

New York’s start to the 2025 season has been one of the biggest surprises. The Jets were 0-6 going into the game against the Panthers and playing without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Carolina has put together a 3-3 start to the season behind Bryce Young. The Panthers had a 13-play, 54-yard opening drive that ended with a field goal.