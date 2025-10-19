Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Justin Fields hit hard by Panthers defender, sparks brief scrap

Fields was taken out of the game after the hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields took a huge hit from a Carolina Panthers defender in the second quarter of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Fields scrambled to his left with about 13:30 left in the first half. As he went to slide down to end the play, Panthers safety Nick Scott came in hot and nailed Fields with his shoulder. Fields looked like he was seriously injured at first before he popped back up.

Justin Fields tries to avoid a tackle

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Scott was immediately met with angry Jets players and it sparked a mild skirmish among players from both teams. Jets offensive lineman Armand Membou came over to pancake Scott at the end of the play. Scott was eventually penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Fields left the game after the hit. He was spotted going into the blue medical tent. He later returned to the game.

D.J. Wonnum tries to tackle Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor came into the game for Fields and finished the drive. Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal to tie the game with the Panthers at three.

New York’s start to the 2025 season has been one of the biggest surprises. The Jets were 0-6 going into the game against the Panthers and playing without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Tyrod Taylor scrambles

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Carolina has put together a 3-3 start to the season behind Bryce Young. The Panthers had a 13-play, 54-yard opening drive that ended with a field goal.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

