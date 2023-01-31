Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed

Burrow is 3-1 in his career against Mahomes

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow shared a brief moment on the field together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday night to earn their ticket to the Super Bowl, but it was nothing but love from both star quarterbacks. 

The matchup came to a tense end with a game winning field goal for the Chiefs that was ultimately set up by an untimely unnecessary roughness penalty by Bengals’ second-year pro Joseph Ossai. 

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) shoves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he scrambles out of bounded, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty, and putting the Chiefs in field goal position in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) shoves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he scrambles out of bounded, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty, and putting the Chiefs in field goal position in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs certainly dismissed the notion that Arrowhead Stadium was Burrow’s stomping grounds, but as Mahomes approached the third-year quarterback for a handshake — it was all about respect. 

"Many more, dog, many more. Hell of a game. You have a hell of a career, dog," Mahomes said as he embraced Burrow. 

"You too, brother," he responded back. "Go win it now." 

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Burrow was 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, including last year’s AFC title game, when Kansas City blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime at Arrowhead Stadium, prompting several Bengals players to call it "Burrowhead." 

"I just think that's what makes football fun," Burrow said of the trash talking after the game. "It's all love at the end of the day."

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"They know the respect that we have for them and we know the respect that they have for us. It's an intense, emotional game and things like that are going to happen but I think that's why the game is fun."

Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, will have two weeks to recover before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

