Patrick Mahomes addresses early struggles: 'I got to be better'

Patrick Mahomes’ struggles in the offseason led to his own self-reflection after the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-3 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last weekend.

Mahomes was asked Thursday during his media availability whether he talked to his teammates about the Titans game and if he took the blame for the loss.

"You could just watch the tape and know that I needed to play better in order to have success. There’s plays when guys were open, there’s plays where we had matchups downfield that I didn’t hit, that I would usually give those guys opportunities to make plays," Mahomes said.

"I said stuff to them saying I got to be better, but at the same time, they have that mindset that they’re going to build me up. You’re not going to play your best game and that’s when you really have to rely on those other guys to step up and make plays for you."

The NFL star is leading the league in interceptions with nine and is on pace for the most in his career. He has 2,093 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes as well.

Mahomes added that when it comes down to it, he and the offense have to execute better.

"You can’t take away anything the defenses have done against us. They’ve played us well and have done great things that have limited us to a certain extent, but like I said, I think if we execute and do what we think we can do, we can still go out there and get what we want," he said.

"We have to go out there and execute play after play after play, and I think that’s something we have to continue to get better at. What I have to continue to get better at is not getting bored with taking a profit and go out there and take those shots obviously, but whenever the short stuff is there keep taking it and moving the ball downfield, no turnovers, cut the penalties out and I feel like we’ll still have success."

Kansas City will look to get back on track against the New York Giants on Monday night.