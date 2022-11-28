Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of second child

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday night and the boy was named after the quarterback.

Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born 7 pounds, 8 ounces, the loving parents wrote on social media. The quarterback, who was named after his father former baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, posted a photo of the baby’s feet dressed in a onesie. The piece of jewelry below the feet of the baby read, "Bronze."

The two revealed they were having a boy in June. Their second baby comes more than a year after Brittany gave birth to their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Brittany Matthews, then-girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. 

Brittany Matthews, then-girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.  (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick and Brittany got married back in March. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in 2020.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in 2020. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

STEELERS NAB ROAD VICTORY AGAINST COLTS THANKS TO CLUTCH KENNY PICKETT DRIVE

They began dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when the quarterback was a sophomore and the soccer player was a junior. Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and briefly played overseas.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses fiancée Brittany Matthews before an NFL game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses fiancée Brittany Matthews before an NFL game. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brittany in recent years developed Brittany Lynne Fitness and created a massive following on social media. She’s routinely seen on the sidelines supporting her husband while he tries to win another Super Bowl.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings