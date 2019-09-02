Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat
Miami Heat executive Pat Riley sports dramatically different look as he dances with Dwyane Wade

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Miami Heat president Pat Riley was seen in a video Sunday with a dramatically different look as he partied on a yacht with retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in Saint-Tropez.

Riley and Wade, synonymous with the Heat through his career, appeared to be dancing in matching outfits. But instead of Riley’s patented slicked-back silver hair, he sported a full white beard with the mustache and goatee to match.

Wade posted the video of him and Riley dancing on the vessel.

Social media users took several playful jabs at Riley.

Riley has been the team’s president since 1995. He has helped build three championship teams – all of which Wade was a part of.

Wade retired after the 2018-19 season and it appears he has been really enjoying his retirement.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.