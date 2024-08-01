Pat McAfee says men have 'clear advantage' in sports amid Imane Khelif Olympics controversy

Day 6 of the Paris Olympics had the world watch Imane Khelif box Angela Carini in a bout that lasted just 46 seconds.

Khelif, of Algeria, controversially qualified for women's boxing despite being disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. Meanwhile, Carini, of Italy, was boxing to pay tribute to her late father.

ESPN host Pat McAfee gave his take on the bout during his Thursday show on the network's air.

"There is no reason why we should be seeing a potential male [physically] body punching a [woman]," he said.

McAfee cited a statistical table that compared average swimming times between men's and women's competitors at the Olympics this year. The men's averages were better in every event.

"I know that it's not every woman and not every male physical body. We're not talking about souls, we're talking about physical bodies, but at those high level of competition, there is a clear advantage," McAfee said. "There always has been, and I assume there always will be, and I hope we get to a point that we can all agree on this. I think we all feel the same way about this."

ESPN previously explored the subject of transgender athletes playing in women's sports in a segment of "Sports Science." The episode featured several experts, including physiologist Tommy Lundberg, who concluded that male bodies will "undoubtedly" retain physical advantages over women even if puberty blockers are used.

Meanwhile, McAfee joins a long list of high-profile figures who have spoken out against the concept of allowing Khelif to box against Carini, including former President Trump, boxer Jake Paul and famed "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

The International Olympic Committee defended the decision to clear Khelif prior to the match in a statement and even suggested that athletes similar to Khelif have competed in previous Olympics, as recently as the Tokyo games in 2021.

"Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. "These athletes have competed many times before for many years, they haven't just suddenly arrived. They competed in Tokyo."

The Algerian Olympics Committee (COA) released a statement defending Khelif after the bout: "COA strongly condemns the unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda from certain foreign media outlets."

Carini previously told reporters her objective in the Olympics was to win a medal for her late father.

"I just wanted this victory at all costs just for my father," Carini said prior to Thursday's match.

